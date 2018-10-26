Shrewsbury BID secures strong ‘YES’ result in second term ballot

Shrewsbury BID members have voted emphatically in favour of a second term which will see over £2m invested to support the town centre over the next five years.

The successful outcome of the Shrewsbury BID ballot was declared on Friday 26th October by Shropshire Council, the independent Ballot Holder.

The overall result was 88% in favour by a number of eligible businesses who voted, 91% in favour by rateable value, with a turnout figure of 58%.

This is the joint highest result outside of London and the fifth highest turnout in over sixty town/city centre BID Ballots in the last eighteen months.

Mike Matthews, Chair of Shrewsbury BID, said: “This is a fantastic vote of confidence and underlines the BID’s impact and its importance to the town.

“We’re grateful for this strong show of support; it furthers our determination to build on the achievements so far and aim for greater success in the future. The BID Board of voluntary Directors are excited about what can now be achieved in support of our members and the town over the next five years.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID added:

“We look forward to continue working with and for the business community to ensure their voice is heard on issues that matter, delivering high impact marketing to attract new customers and investment, generating cost savings and enhancing the town centre as a vibrant and successful destination with its own distinct sense of place.

“Our collaborative approach with members and partners will ensure that despite the challenges facing town centres across the UK, Shrewsbury will continue to thrive and broaden its appeal as a destination to live, work, visit, study and invest in.”

“This is a boost for Shrewsbury knowing we can look forward to more great high impact projects and activities from the BID.” Added Alan Lancaster from Philpotts.

Current BID projects include working with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council on the Big Town Plan, which sets out a vision for how the town can evolve to meet future challenges.

Nic Laurens, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth at Shropshire Council commented on the ballot result:

“Firstly, I’d like to offer my congratulations to the BID team, the Board and everyone else who’s been involved in the BID’s journey so far. This confident yes vote reflects the positive influence and performance of Shrewsbury BID over the last five years. We see the BID as vital long term strategic partners helping deliver initiatives which ensure our town remains a vibrant destination attracting inward investment, supporting business and ensuring it’s a fantastic place to live and visit.”

Shrewsbury BID represents more than 500 businesses in the town centre. Since its formation it has provided extensive marketing support, cost saving and town safety initiatives, representing businesses with a powerful voice, lobbying on key issues from business rates to the town’s car parking strategy.

