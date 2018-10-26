Red Recruitment celebrates 15 years assisting Shropshire job seekers and employers

One of Shropshire’s leading independent recruitment agencies is celebrating 15 years in business despite uncertainty across many industries with the continuing Brexit concerns.

Based in the historical town of Shrewsbury, Red Recruitment has much cause for celebration as it marks its 15th year in business with a record number of clients, the launch of a network event, and expansion of both its service offering and the geographic area it covers.

But that’s not all, as the firm has scooped up another accolade – a top title in the Global Business Insight Awards, Most Innovative in Temporary & Permanent Recruitment Services 2018 UK.

Rob Griffiths, Recruitment Manager at the firm, explained: “We were launched in 2003 with the vision of providing a local, personable service to individuals and employers across the region, and that’s something we hold on to firmly and something that still makes us proud to deliver.

“And it’s certainly seen business boom – in fact, even with Brexit we’ve seen no immediate fall-off in the demand for recruitment services, on the contrary we’ve seen many businesses across Shropshire take the change in their stride and show confidence in their business by investing in the expansion of their workforce.

“It’s been a great fifteen years in business so far, and we’re looking forward to many more years to come. We’d like to thank all of our clients, past and present, for the support they’ve shown us as a business and we look forward to sharing more exciting news, and details of our latest plans in the near future.”

