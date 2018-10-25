Ramada launches pledge to business guests

One of Shropshire’s leading hotels is celebrating after further enhancing its offer to guests with the launch of a pledge focused on the business travel sector.

Ramada Telford Ironbridge has announced the launch of its pledge which is focused on four core areas of its offer including rest, nutrition, customer service experience and value for money, to ensure that it is continually meeting the modern needs of its guests.

The pledge showcases the way in which the hotel promises to deliver choice, flexibility, friendliness, and quality at all times.

“At the Ramada Telford Ironbridge, we understand that many of our guests stay with us whilst travelling for business, which is why we’ve developed a pledge specifically for them. It promises that we are committed to making their experience the best it can be, and in offering the highest quality of facilities and services to cater to their specific needs”, explained Mel Stanton, General Manager at the Ramada Telford Ironbridge.

Detailed within the pledge’s four core areas is the promise of a spotless stay with a comfortable bed and black out blinds, ensuring guests get the best night’s rest possible, as well as flexible meal times and diverse food choices. In addition, with a dedicated reception team on hand 24/7, guests are sure to receive any help required, and access to a wide array of facilities within the hotel including its leisure club and meeting rooms.

“The entire team here is very proud of the experience we offer to guests and so it made sense to formally hold ourselves to our commitment in writing. This way, we can assure guests that the service they will receive from start to finish will be consistently high, and meet modern needs and demands of the business traveller.”

