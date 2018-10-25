New apprentices at Shropshire Homes

It’s hard hats and high-vis jackets at the ready for seven new apprentices who have begun working with award-winning house builder, Shropshire Homes.

Three carpenters, three brick layers and a technician have joined the company, which is keen to invest in young talent as the building industry in the UK continues to grow. This is the largest intake of apprentices that Shropshire Homes has had, and it takes the number of on-site apprentices up to 13.

One of the new apprentices is Alfie Maskell who has joined Shropshire Homes after completing his GCSE’s at The Priory School in Shrewsbury. He said: “I am having a great experience at Shropshire Homes. I am learning many new things and, as they say, I am earning whilst I am learning.”

The apprentices are working at a number of Shropshire Homes’ current developments including Leighton Park, Mount Grange and Hanwood Heights in Shrewsbury, The Beeches in Ironbridge and St George’s Mansions in Stafford.

Shropshire Homes’ learning and development manager, Ian Lawson, was behind the plans to bring more apprentices into the company. He said: “Shropshire Homes has made a bold statement about the importance of investing in young talent for the future as the industry continues to be a growth area in the UK. It is great to have so many enthusiastic, young people keen to join the industry and it is exciting to see the talent available. All the lads have impressed us during their one-month trial and I am sure they all have big futures with us and are going to make a positive impact at Shropshire Homes.”

