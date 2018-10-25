Network Telecom continues to grow its sales and marketing department

After the recent launch of its new industry-leading video phone, NT Multimedia, Network Telecom has continued to expand its sales and marketing department in response to business growth.

Following Chris Parkes’ promotion to Heads of Sales and Marketing and Amelia Ebdon’s promotion to Marketing Manager, Becky Homersley has joined the Telford-based telecoms provider as Marketing Executive.

Previously Becky was Marketing Operations Manager at a local web hosting company following a year of freelancing abroad.

Speaking of her new role, Becky says: “I’m excited to become a part of the Network Telecom family. With some great new product launches already underway, I’m looking forward to growing with the company and expanding the role of Marketing Executive.”

