Businesses invited to learn about the “power of purpose”

A Shropshire man who specialises in advising businesses on the path to long-lasting sustainable success will be guest speaker at an event held by University Centre Shrewsbury next month.

John O’Brien MBE was born, educated and still lives in the county.

He served for 10 years as an Army officer and has spent the last 24 years creating a highly regarded reputation in ethical purpose, corporate social responsibility, philanthropy and mass public campaigning.

He says the most significant non-technological development in business and society this century will be purpose, and he will be sharing his insights with an audience at the Guildhall, Frankwell Quay in Shrewsbury on Thursday, November 15, from 6pm.

Paul Kirkbright, Deputy Provost of University Centre Shrewsbury, said the event would be free to attend but booking was essential.

“John O’Brien’s book The Power of Purpose details proven rationale, techniques and messages of how businesses of all sizes and scales can create long-standing sustainable success,” he said.

The book reached number 3 in the WH Smith book charts in 2017, was number 10 on Amazon and was shortlisted UK Business Book of the Year.

Paul added: “His unique insights come from working with and interviewing leaders from the likes of Virgin, LEGO, Waitrose and Unilever.

“He will be sharing the insights capable of inspiring teams and winning customers and which have made him one of the leading experts in ethical based purpose, advising such businesses globally.”

Mr O’Brien spent seven years creating his own purpose agency and prior to that spent ten years as The Prince of Wales’s personal Director of Programmes at the Prince’s responsible business Network BITC.

While in that role, and alongside various UK responsibilities, he created programmes covering 20 countries and on leaving in 2010 was asked by His Royal Highness to continue as a personal representative on several key issues.

He has advised two overseas royal families, the TV Dragon James Caan and Number 10 Downing Street.

For more information about the event and to book, visit www.ucshrewsbury.ac.uk/public-events

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...