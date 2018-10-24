Telford & Wrekin Council seals roundabout deal with Lyreco

A distributor of office supplies and workplace products is the latest business to add its name to one of Telford and Wrekin’s roundabouts and Welcome To Telford signs as part of the council’s sponsorship scheme.

Lyreco’s name has been put on the signs placed on the Hollinsgate roundabout and added to the Welcome To Telford signs for a minimum of 12 months.

Peter Hradisky, Lyreco’s Managing Director, said: “We’ve been a part of the Telford community for many years now and have recently been a part of the 50th year anniversary celebrations.

“Lyreco prides itself on being a reliable, and sustainable business partner for the local business community whilst offering the attractive workplace for professional development. We’re looking forward to our continued and future collaborations with the town, the borough and wider.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Economic Development, said: “The Advertise in Telford scheme offers great exposure for local businesses across the borough and I’d encourage any that are interested to get in touch and find out more.

“I am delighted that a deal has been agreed with a global company like Lyreco and we are proud to have their name on our signs particularly as they are such a large employer in the borough who are actively involved with the local community.”

