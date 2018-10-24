Shrewsbury’s Wyle Cop traders to show creative Halloween spirit

Creative spirits will be at work among the independent traders on Shrewsbury’s Wyle Cop for a Halloween inspired window display competition.

The businesses will let their imaginations run wild by carving pumpkins in traditional or contemporary styles and by using spooky seasonal props to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve on 31st October.

Stars from this year’s Theatre Severn pantomime, Shropshire’s favourite dame Brad Fitt, who plays the title role of Mother Goose, and BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Eric Smith who is the Squire, have been invited to judge the entries on Monday 29 October at 11am. The winner will be presented with a trophy provided by E & J Jewellers of Wyle Cop.

Jeanette Sherry, the owner of E & J Jewellers, said: “After the success of our first competition last year, there’s much excitement about what will be created this time.

“We’re sure it will provide an added draw, particularly for families with young children. Wyle Cop is known for having a host of independents that offer something different and original and this is a fun way to show it.”

Wyle Cop is celebrated as having the longest row of uninterrupted independent shops in the UK.

