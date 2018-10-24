Leading company to build new HQ in Oswestry

A leading national company based in Oswestry is to build a new headquarters in the town through the development of a six acre site which will bring new job opportunities and add to the economic benefits of the area.

Aico Ltd is currently located on the Mile End Business Park and has plans to completely transform a barren site near the Maesbury Road Junction into its new state-of-the-art three storey UK headquarters and an extensively landscaped area full of flora and wildlife.

The company has worked with James Evans and his team at Halls Commercial to secure the site and continues to work together as the development progresses.

The company has spent more than 20 years at its present site and says the move is necessary to meet the increasing demand for business. Aico is an Ei company and offers high quality fire and Carbon Monoxide alarms, developed through pioneering new technologies, and is a market leader in domestic fire and CO protection.

Neal Hooper, managing director of Aico, said the company had seen a £110 million turnover this year and was now targeting £150 million in 2019.

“After being at our current premises for over 20 years and having undergone two extensions to our Centre of Excellence, we have outgrown our current space.

“We are excited that our new bigger site will not only allow us to grow as a business, but this growth will also bring new job opportunities to the local community of Oswestry,” Mr Hooper said.

“Oswestry BID is working really hard to attract business to the area, a scheme that we at Aico fully support.

“We have developed really strong ties with the area and taking on this major project emphasises our commitment and loyalty to Oswestry well into the future.”

Aico currently employs 34 office and warehouse staff, 21 field-based staff and recently took on four apprentices.

Its new premises will include larger warehouse facilities, extensive office space with the most recent technology and will be fully accessible throughout.

There will be a training centre and auditorium – with plans for the wider community to take advantage of the facilities for meetings and training purposes. There will be 80 car parking and additional wheelchair access spaces.

The site will also be transformed into a picturesque landscape, maximising the use of the undeveloped areas of the site and will include a ‘trim trail’ and outside areas that can be used for recreation and exercise.

A pond will be a year-round water feature providing a natural wildlife habitat surrounded by a wildflower meadow.

James Evans of Halls Commercial, who handled the sale, said: “Aico is going to build a fantastic UK headquarters and distribution centre on this site which is great news for Oswestry, Shropshire and the UK.

“The plans for the site are absolutely amazing and this will be of tremendous benefit to the local economy in terms of jobs and business.

“Having such a successful company like Aico pledging its future to the town highlights to other firms just how important it is to have a base here.

“These are exciting times for the area and commitment like this just goes to prove Oswestry is the place to be.”

