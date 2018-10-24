Lanyon Bowdler to bring brain injury experts together at event

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler is hosting an event in November focusing on all aspects of brain injuries.

The Shrewsbury Brain Injury Networking Forum will be held at The Peach Tree in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, on November 22 and anyone interested in attending is being asked to sign up for the event as soon as possible.

Lanyon Bowdler are brain injury specialists and regularly host forums where professionals in the field can come together in an informal setting to discuss the latest developments and share their expertise.

Neil Lorimer, head of the firm’s personal injury team and one of the country’s leading legal experts in brain injuries, said: “These are always popular events, well attended and an interesting forum for discussion about all things connected with brain injury.

“We hold these networking events regularly at various venues in Shropshire and Herefordshire and invite a variety of specialists along to give short presentations as guest speakers.

“The latest one is on Thursday, November 22, starting at 9am and is a unique networking opportunity to continue the discussions arising from previous forums.

“There will be short presentations from Rachael Tarlton, a volunteer from the Encephalitis Society and Sheri Taylor, a registered dietitian.

“The event is free to attend and light refreshments will be available but anyone wanting to come along must book in advance by November 8 – places are limited so it’s important to get in touch as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“Brain injury is a particularly traumatic area of personal injury or medical negligence. The effects of this type of injury often result in the most radical of changes to the lives of those affected, both victims as well as their family and friends.

“It is vitally important that their voice is heard and their interests are safeguarded through what can be a most painful legal process.

“Cases need to be handled in a sensitive manner which protects clients through the process, ensuring the best possible outcome with the least amount of stress.”

To book a place, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk contact sbi@lblaw.co.uk or call 01743 280280 no later than November 8.

