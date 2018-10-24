DENSO makes donation to Telford & Wrekin Council Leader’s PRH Appeal

One of Telford’s largest and longest established companies has made a cash donation and offered the services of its contractors to Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies’ Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) appeal.

Councillor Davies had appealed to businesses across the borough to help refurbish three houses at the hospital site so they could accommodate junior and middle grade doctors for free – encouraging more staff to come to Telford in a bid to keep the PRH’s A&E open round the clock.

DENSO Manufacturing UK – a Japanese company based in Hortonwood – has offered to donate £2,500 to help pay for the refurbishments. They have also offered the use of their skilled contractors to help with the extensive refurbishments.

When the houses are occupied by junior and middle grade doctors, it will mean that the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust will be the only hospital trust in England to offer free on site accommodation to staff.

DENSO Manufacturing UK Managing Director Mark Hayward said: “We are passionate about our role and standing in the community and this seemed an ideal opportunity for us to help the residents of the borough.

“We are delighted to support Councillor Davies’ appeal – both with money and practical support from our skilled contractors. We hope this offer goes some way to making the houses liveable for junior and middle grade doctors and ultimately to keep the A&E open.”

Councillor Davies said: “This is a magnificent gesture by one of our largest and longest established businesses and demonstrate why we value our business community so highly.

“It is very generous of DENSO to offer their support in this way.

“It is one of nearly 20 offers of help that we have had from individuals and a variety of organisations since I made the appeal. They include Wrekin Housing Trust who will help with kitchens, Lovells – our housing development partner for Nuplace, Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council which is donating £5,000 and Wellington Town Council which is giving £2,500.

“The response to our appeal has been fantastic and shows the great community spirit in our borough and the desire to get things done. Thank you to everyone who has offered their support so far.”

