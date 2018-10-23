Morris & Company launches The Morris Scholarship at University Centre Shrewsbury

Robin Morris, chairman of the fifth-generation family business Morris & Company announced the launch of The Morris Scholarship at University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) Open Day on Saturday.

The Morris Scholarship will cover the cost of all tuition fees for a full three year degree as well as providing a bursary of £3,000 per year towards the successful applicant’s living costs.

Robin commented: “As a family business, we believe in encouraging and supporting young people with many hundreds working with us across our own business. We run our own apprenticeships, a Stepping Stone Placement Scheme and now this initiative is open to further support the next generation. I was delighted at the reception we received by the students and families on Saturday and we are hoping it will not only help the individual, but that the town and wider community will also benefit if we are able to attract and retain young talent.

“The Scholarship is also a great way to help us celebrate our 150th anniversary next year. We’re looking forward to hearing from applicants who have a passion for their subject and who will truly benefit from this award.”

The Morris Scholarship is open to young people who have an offer to study at UCS in October next year on a full-time BSc or BA course in Applied Psychology, Business Management, English, Health and Exercise Science or Medical Science.

The student awarded The Morris Scholarship will represent the University and Morris & Company at certain occasions and act as a student ambassador. He or she will benefit from work-based placements and mentoring at the long-established family run business group, which employs over 700 people across its property, care and site machinery businesses.

The Morris Scholar will also visit schools and be a positive voice in inspiring and raising aspirations of future generations of university students by sharing his/her own experiences.

Provost of University Centre Shrewsbury, Professor Anna Sutton, said: “We are delighted Morris & Company has decided to provide this unique opportunity for a student to study with us and to support UCS in this way.

“Not only that, but the prospect of work placements and mentoring at such a well-established business means the successful applicant will be extremely employable when they complete their degree.

“Producing graduates who are work-ready is one of the key elements of UCS, so this scholarship fits perfectly with that ethos.”

To be considered for the award, prospective students should apply for the selected UCS degree courses in the usual way through UCAS. If accepted on to a relevant course, they will be contacted by January 31st 2019 and invited to apply.

Short-listed candidates will then be invited to attend an interview and assessment day at UCS in March 2019. The award will be decided by a panel of representatives from Morris & Company and UCS.

For more information visit www.ucshrewsbury.ac.uk/MorrisScholarship

