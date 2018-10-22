Furniture social enterprise makes environmental award shortlist

A social enterprise that upcycles furniture and has helped reduce fly-tipping and landfill waste across Telford & Wrekin has been shortlisted for an environmental award.

Reviive, part of The Wrekin Housing Group, repurposes unwanted furniture and donates its profits to charitable causes. It has been named as a finalist in Telford’s Community Pride Awards for ‘Best Environmental Champions’.

The nomination showcases the Telford-based social enterprise’s impact on both the environment and the community.

Reviive collected 511 tonnes of furniture across Shropshire last year and has reused 447 tonnes of that for the benefit of the community.

Not only does it prevent wastage, it provides Telford residents with an affordable alternative to furnishing their homes by upcycling quality items, gets involved in community projects with vulnerable groups and donates its profits to charities across the county.

One of Reviive’s volunteers has also been shortlisted for a Community Pride Award.

As a social enterprise, they offer volunteer placements that help the long-term unemployed into work. 58-year-old Derek Murphy, who suffers from periods of anxiety and depression, says Reviive has changed his life.

“Coming to work at Reviive has provided me with a new outlook on life, and an increased confidence and self- esteem I thought had deserted me,” he said.

Reviive’s Commercial Manager, Kevin Diss, said: “Upcycling is definitely Derek’s niche. He holds a natural artistic flair and his work has exceeded all of our expectations.”

One of Reviive’s partnership projects, with Shropshire Wildlife Trust, involves using scrap wood to create bird and bug boxes for the garden at Severn Hospice. When built, the decorative boxes improve green spaces for residents and attract wildlife.

Reviive has also joined forces with Hortonwood Household Recycling Centre, in partnership with Veolia and Telford & Wrekin Council. Reviive station a staffed container on site, so visitors can opt to donate to Reviive rather than throwing furniture away.

Julian Price, Managing Director of Reviive added: “We’re thrilled that both Reviive, and our volunteer Derek, have been shortlisted in these awards.

“Our whole team are really passionate about what we do and it’s lovely to get this recognition, as our work does have a huge impact locally and that’s something we are really proud of.”

