Aesthetics Shrewsbury in running for Midlands Beauty Industry Award

Aesthetics Shrewsbury has been named as a finalist in the Aesthetic Clinic of the Year category of the inaugural Midlands Beauty Industry Awards.

Following the enormous success of The Irish Beauty Industry Awards 2017, the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards 2018 and The North East Beauty Industry Awards 2018, the inaugural Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2018 will take place in November.

The awards seek to recognise the growth of the beauty industry in Midlands. They aim to reward not only beauticians and hair stylists but also other talented professionals and establishments, who work to make people look and feel beautiful – from dentists to cosmetic clinics and tattoo removal clinics.

Aesthetics Shrewsbury will find out if they have won their category at an elegant black-tie ceremony at The St. John’s Hotel in Birmingham, on Sunday, the 11th of November.

Clinic Owner and Registered Nurse Janine Lewis said: “I am over the moon we have been nominated for this award after only being open 13 months. It just goes to show that hard work, dedication to providing excellent customer service and a good moral and ethical code of practice goes a long way.”

A spokesperson of the Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2018, said: “Our finalists should feel very proud of themselves as they are chosen by the public. The beauty industry plays a vital role in the country’s economy and these awards aim to provide a platform to thank those who have dedicated their whole career in this field, letting them know that their impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“The ceremony will showcase some great professionals and businesses that operate within the industry and we can’t wait to find out and celebrate the deserving winners with our guests and deliver another memorable event. We wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

