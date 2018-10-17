TTC celebrates 25 years of driving change through road safety education

One of the UK’s leading learning and development companies is celebrating its 25-year anniversary in style, after educating more than 2.7 million drivers and cyclists across the UK.

Telford-based TTC today deliver more than 1.5 million training hours each year in driver education courses and provides a range of fleet ‘risk’ management and work-related road safety services, posting a significant increase in revenues since its Management Buy Out (MBO) in July 2017.

Over £500,000 has also been invested in infrastructure, increasing the training panel and developing a number of ‘disruptive’ technology solutions that are currently being rolled out to corporates and the SME market.

This, along with organic growth in its cycling division and a number of potential acquisitions, will see it aggressively grow between now and 2021.

Jim Kirkwood, TTC Chief Executive Officer, said: “Since the business was formed in 1993, we have helped more than 2.7 million people across the UK… that is some achievement and a long way from when Graham and Jenny Wynn came up with the idea of reducing casualties on the road and re-offending through better driver education and training.

“Back then there was only the two of them and a small team in their Shropshire office, but that didn’t stop them from creating a pilot scheme which cut re-offending by 50 per cent. This proved they had something that worked and prompted the Government to push through new legislation encouraging education as an alternative to punishment.”

Jim continued: “TTC has built on this pioneering work and today is one of the largest National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme (NDORS) training providers, offering seven police referral courses, including ‘Drink Driving,’ ‘What’s Driving Us?’, the ‘National Speed Awareness’ and, most recently, the pioneering ‘Alcohol Diversion Scheme’ for Wales.

“Since the MBO, we have invested heavily in creating the platform for the next ambitious expansion drive and have successfully merged our cycling businesses into what is now called TTC Cycling.”

TTC’s capabilities and services are driven by the needs of today’s business and the wider social aims to improve health and wellbeing.

The award-winning company employs 130 people at its headquarters on Hadley Park in Telford and a 500-strong panel of approved trainers that deliver coaching and NDORS courses on behalf of 14 police forces across the UK.

It has also enjoyed strong growth in its cycling division, securing a number of new contracts, including delivery of Vulnerable Road User DCPC practical training to 25,000 HGV and commercial vehicle drivers on how they can better understand how cyclists behave on the road across the UK.

Jim went on to add: “Whilst we expect strong growth across all parts of the business, the biggest untapped opportunity is how we can support SMEs and corporates to better manage all aspects of work-related road safety.

“We recognised this about 2 years ago and launched a suite of services that cover fleet risk audits, policy management, driver licence checks, driver risk profiling and grey fleet management.

“All of the knowledge gained from this initial process has been directed into Continuum®, our online ‘compliance’ platform which provides companies with customised training for each driver, based on a ‘Risk Score’.”

The software tracks driver compliance and tailors interventions, providing bespoke training solutions to reduce the number of poor driving events being recorded.

The interventions might include short interactive e-learning or virtual reality modules, videos, hints and tips, alerts, workshops or maybe one-on-one on-road driver training – these are continuous and not one-off actions.

Jim concluded: “We have had our first clients sign up and the next 12 months will see this disruptive technology rolled out to many other businesses across the UK.”

