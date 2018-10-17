Rapid growth and a new Telford office for CD Financial

Local Financial Planning company CD Financial has enjoyed a prosperous year, with a significant increase in customers – and the business is now expanding its operations across Shropshire.

CD Financial, whose main office is in Shifnal, has this week opened the doors to its new satellite office in Lawley. This additional location will ensure customers from across Shropshire can choose the office which best suits their needs.

The team at CD Financial offer comprehensive advice services and have been assisting clients in and around the Telford area for over 15 years, with mortgage and protection needs as well as financial planning focused on pensions, retirements options and investment options.

The team has seen a sharp rise in the number of customers using their services for financial planning. As the demands of everyday life makes for busy lifestyles, finances are often neglected or seen as too complex to address. CD Financial help alleviate these stresses, concerns and complexities by helping clients understand how they can further secure their financial future.

Claire said: “I’m proud to be born and bred in Shropshire, so it’s a wonderful feeling to be able to be an active part of the local business community.

“It was always my ambition to open a second office, and with the significant levels of growth we’ve seen, I’ve been able to realise that dream much sooner than I anticipated.

“I’m very much looking forward to meeting new customers in our Lawley office, as well as providing a more convenient location for some of our existing clients.”

