Shropshire oil company appoints new operations manager

One of Europe’s leading oil blenders and marketers has appointed a new operations manager at the company’s Shropshire headquarters.

Andrew Morrey, 54, joins Morris Lubricants in Shrewsbury after four years as operations director at Fulwood Limited in Ellesmere and 14 years working for Siemens in Telford and Birmingham.

Fortuitously, the job at Morris Lubricants was advertised the day after he had decided it was time for a new career challenge. “I had made the decision to move, put my CV out and a day later this role came up,” explained Andy. “It appealed to me as a new challenge more than anything.”

Since starting work in July, he has set about restructuring the manufacturing and logistics operations and taken on 15 new staff, which has resulted in a 20% productivity increase. The company is also installing a new storage facility at the Shrewsbury plant.

“All the key performance indicators are telling me that we are heading in the right direction, the workforce is loyal and the business is strong and profitable,” said Andrew.

Morris Lubricants, which his preparing to celebrate a significant milestone in 2019 – its 150th birthday – produces high quality lubricants which are sold to more than 80 countries worldwide.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...