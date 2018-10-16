FBC Manby Bowdler expands into Church Stretton

FBC Manby Bowdler is expanding its Shropshire operation following the acquisition of a Church Stretton lawyers.

The award-winning practice has acquired LV Priestley and Son to strengthen its presence in the south of the county.

The firm will retain the existing office at the top of the High Street in the town and the staff will transfer to FBC Manby Bowdler as part of the agreement.

FBC Manby Bowdler Partner Tom Devey said the deal represented a strategic expansion for the company, which would now boast eight offices across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

“We have been looking to grow the practice geographically for some time and this acquisition represents the right opportunity for us to realise a part of that ambition.

“More importantly, whilst we will continue to offer a stellar service to our existing clients, we’ll be introducing the wider range of services we have within our team to those in Church Stretton and the surrounding areas.”

LV Priestley and Son was established in the south Shropshire market town 40 years ago and boasts a loyal and longstanding client base.

Mr Devey said: “We will be moving staff with strong connections to Shropshire into the Church Stretton office to ensure we continue to provide the level of service existing clients are used to.

“Our full service offering will ensure clients can have all their legal requirements dealt with locally.”

The office will be rebranded as FBC Manby Bowdler premises in the next few months.

