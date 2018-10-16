Expansion for Shropshire architectural practice as it marks milestone

A firm of Shropshire architects has made key appointments as it celebrates a landmark 15 years in business this month.

Base Architecture & Design, which was started by architect Carl Huntley in Shrewsbury in 2003, has added two new staff to its team to cater for an increasing demand for its services.

It is also doubling the size of its Chester office, which it opened in October last year, following a significant upsurge in business in the North West and North Wales.

Base has taken on architect Rachel O’Hare and an architectural technologist joins next month, taking the total number of staff to 15.

Rachel, who is RIBA qualified, has experience ranging from large commercial projects including the concept design for the £11.5m Beacon Centre at Blackburn College to smaller, bespoke housing developments in Kensington & Chelsea, London.

Base works on residential and commercial schemes across the country and is renowned for its innovative and contemporary approach to design including its ‘Grand Design’ style builds and success with Paragraph 79 (formerly Paragraph 55) applications that allow for homes of exceptional architectural value to be built in open countryside.

The practice is currently working on more than 220 projects and is line for a record year of business.

Director Carl Huntley said: “Over the last 15 years we’ve established a reputation locally and nationally for our innovative approach to design and construction.

“The practice has expanded to include our Chester office but our attention to detail and commitment to our clients remains the same as it did at the start.

“We want to help construct, extend, remodel and renovate beautiful buildings that are adaptable and sustainable and that suit the needs of our clients – that is the biggest driver for us.

“Over the last 15 years, we’ve worked on some fabulous projects including commercial and residential schemes. We’re in a strong position to support more organic growth and we can’t wait to see what the next 15 years bring.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...