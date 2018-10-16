Double gold for Shropshire estate agents

A Shropshire firm has been awarded double gold at the 2018 Best Estate Agency Guide Awards – meaning it is in the top one per cent of estate agency branches in the country.

Nock Deighton is one of the county’s longest-established estate agents and has offices in Telford, Ironbridge, Newport, Ludlow, Bridgnorth and just over the Worcestershire border in Kidderminster.

The company was today celebrating news of its double gold award win in the Best Estate Agent Guide of 2018, compiled by industry expert The Property Academy supported by the UK’s largest property portal Rightmove, following a year of rigorous scrutiny and assessment.

Ross D’Aniello, sales and marketing director at Nock Deighton, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this news, firmly establishing us as one of the premier estate agents in the country.

“All our staff across the company have been working exceptionally hard in raising our already high standards of service to the next level. It is a tribute to their efforts that we have been able to feature so strongly in the latest guide.

“We’re the ‘Best Medium Agent in the West Midlands for both sales and lettings according to Rightmove and the Property Academy after being assessed independently by mystery shopping and scrutinising all marketing and response rates to enquiries.

“This is against all 15,000 estate agents in the UK, and winning double gold places us in the top 0.5 per cent of all 15,000 agents!

“Nock Deighton has a wealth of experience in the industry obtained over many years of providing an elite service to people during what is normally one of the most stressful times of their lives, moving home.

“We always consider our clients to be top priority in any negotiations we undertake and I think our long-standing record and our inclusion in this most prestigious of guides only goes to strengthen that belief and maintains our position as the agent of choice for people in Shropshire and Worcestershire.”

The Best Estate Agent Guide is collated over a 12-month period and includes in-depth analysis of performance data combined with more than 30,000 mystery shops of the top estate and letting agencies nationwide. Its goal is to improve the standards of estate agents.

