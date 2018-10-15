Shropshire artist wins prestigious Rural Business Award

Meg Hawkins, a licensed published watercolour artist whose work features on greetings cards, prints, gifts and homeware is celebrating after winning a prestigious award.

Her unique style and prolific work rate have earnt Meg loyal fans and customers throughout the UK since her brand was launched. Her skills, dedication and hard work have now been recognised by the Rural Business Awards when she was awarded Best Start Up Business.

Meg says she is thrilled to have been awarded this prestigious accolade, particularly as she was amongst some stiff competition from throughout the region. The award also recognises her brand’s intimate relationship with the countryside in which it was born.

The Rural Business Awards (RBAs) began in 2014 and are now in their 4th year. The aim of the awards has not changed over the years and they aim to give recognition to businesses operating right across the Rural sector, to acknowledge the breadth and depth of opportunity presented by the Great British countryside, as well as to celebrate the achievements of rural businesses, from engineering through to artisan food producers and professional services organisations.

The thirteen award categories were decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, official agencies and rural charitable organisations. The aim is to grow The Rural Business Awards to become the UK’s most prestigious and respected awards for rural businesses and to develop a strong network and community of rural business owners.

Speaking of her achievements in being awarded, Meg said: “I am really honoured and humbled to have won my category of the prestigious Rural Business Awards. This means such a lot to me and the whole MHA team who all work so hard. Being a rural business in many ways defines our story and our journey to this point. It was so much fun celebrating rural businesses at the awards ceremony and I can’t wait for the national awards in February.”

