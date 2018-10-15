Morris Joinery appoints new manager to take helm

Morris Joinery has appointed experienced operator Matthew Tyrrell as its new Joinery Manager to develop and build on its success.

He leads a ten-strong team at the Bicton workshop and takes on the role following the retirement of Steve Granda.

Matt, aged 35, was previously assistant manager at Morris Joinery and has extensive experience in the industry in a number of roles. He has worked in joinery since leaving school where he completed an apprenticeship in bench joinery and carpentry at Worcester College of Technology. He also owned his own business for ten years.

Stourport-born Matt, who lives in Wolverhampton, said: “The new role is a fantastic opportunity. I’m looking forward to developing the business and working with a great team. Joinery is a skilled profession and there is great satisfaction in producing quality work which people appreciate.”

