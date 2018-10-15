Budgen Motors back GB Pro-Series at The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire car dealership Budgen Motors will once more play a key role in the return of top professional tennis to the county next month.

Up and coming stars of women’s tennis will compete in the $25,000 Budgen Motors GB Pro-Series event at The Shrewsbury Club between November 4-10.

It will be the second high-profile tournament they have backed this year after sponsoring a successful men’s event, which was won by Frenchman Fabien Reboul, in February.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said the support of Budgen Motors, which has dealerships in Shrewsbury and Telford, helps ensure the International Tennis Federation event continues to go from strength to strength.

He added: “It’s very important to us that the local community is involved in these tournaments and Budgen Motors, who share our own family values, are really supportive of what we do as sponsors of our successful tennis programme for local schools.

“We recognise the importance of building strong partnerships with local businesses and we are pleased to enjoy an excellent relationship with Budgen Motors.

“They have also provided cars to transport the players competing in Pro-Series events from the club to their hotels for several years.

“Their backing means extra prize money will be on offer for this event, which means you get a better quality of players taking part.

“Players lining up in next month’s tournament are likely to go on and appear at Grand Slams, including Wimbledon, so it’s really exciting.”

James Martin, the managing director of Budgen Motors, added: “We have enjoyed a long relationship with The Shrewsbury Club and it continues to grow. We are delighted to support the popular tennis programme they run in local schools and we are now looking forward to what will be another exciting professional tournament next month.

“As a big tennis fan, I love to watch the high quality tennis on show at The Shrewsbury Club during the Pro-Series tournaments. It’s great for the town to host high-profile international sporting events of this nature.”

A host of players to have played at The Shrewsbury Club in Pro-Series women’s tournaments in the past have gone on to become world stars, including German ace Angelique Kerber, this year’s Wimbledon champion.

Karolina Pliskova, Roberta Vinci and Sabine Lisicki have also graced the club’s courts along with a host of leading British players, led by Johanna Konta and Heather Watson.

Admission for spectators to enjoy the action on the indoor courts will be free throughout the week at The Shrewsbury Club.

