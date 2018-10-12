Shropshire law firm opens new office in Shrewsbury

Lawyers at a Shropshire firm have opened a brand-new office in the heart of Shrewsbury.

Martin-Kaye Solicitors has its head office in Euston Way, in Telford, as well as another division in Wolverhampton.

And now they’ve expanded their network of branches to open another in Bellstone Court, in the county town.

Partner Simon Wagner said: “We have seen an increase in enquiries from the Shrewsbury, west Shropshire and mid Wales areas, so it makes perfect sense for us to open a branch that’s more convenient for clients in those locations.”

The staff based in the new office will primarily concentrate on property matters and conveyancing, but clients will also be able to access legal advice for commercial, employment, wills and probate, and family law matters too.

Martin-Kaye’s specialist domestic property team is experienced and knowledgeable, and last year had its busiest year to date working with clients from all over the UK.

The team is also accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme – the quality mark for legal experts in buying or selling property.

“We’ve been looking for the right location for several months, and we believe we’ve now found exactly what we were searching for in Bellstone Court,” said Mr Wagner.

“We’ve already held the first in a series of employment law presentations at Shrewsbury Town FC as part of our expansion into the Shrewsbury area, and it was extremely well-received.

“In fact, the response was so good that around a dozen of the delegates who attended that seminar have asked specifically for a visit from our team with a view to signing up to our HR and employment scheme, Alpha.

“We’re off to a great start to our life in Shrewsbury and we’re looking forward to welcoming new and existing clients to our brand-new office.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...