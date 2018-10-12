New team members join Shropshire PR and creative agency

A leading PR and creative agency in Shropshire has welcomed two new members of staff after clinching two six-figure deals from the US and UK in the last month.

Nathan Rous PR, which was set up in 2008 by former journalist Nathan Rous, has also announced a new Head of PR as it expands its key departments.

Joanna Xiourouppa and Mhairi McPhillips joined the Much Wenlock-based firm this month after an extensive recruitment process.

Mhairi, 22, recently graduated from Southampton University in Multi-Media Journalism. She brings a wealth of talent across a number of creative platforms and will bolster the company’s growing video production unit.

Also new to the team is fellow graduate Joanna, 22, who studied Public Relations at Edge Hill University in Lancashire before studying for a MA in Fashion Promotion at Birmingham City University. Joanna will add value to the firm’s PR and social media offering.

Meanwhile Sarah Hughes, formerly senior account manager, has now been promoted to Head of PR.

Nathan Rous, founder and director, said he was delighted to be building the team across the board as the business grows to meet the demand from clients across the world.

“We have consistently proved over the last decade that it’s the quality of our offering rather than our location which counts,” he explained. “Indeed, the latest recruitment round showed there is a wealth of talent willing to move to Shropshire to work in such an exciting and fast-paced industry.

“Our clients are in America, Germany and Finland as well as all over the UK, and all the work is done from the heart of Shropshire. It makes us incredibly proud.”

Two major new clients will be officially announced before Christmas but both have been confirmed in the last month with the company providing not only PR support but video, social media account handling and digital marketing plans.

“It is a particularly thrilling time of growth for us in an industry which is constantly changing and offering new opportunities to help other businesses to thrive,” said Nathan.

Nathan Rous PR has worked with a number of leading brands including launching shirt-maker Charles Tyrwhitt in New York, celebrating a range of iconic Land Rover Defenders and hosting press days at Harrods.

Already this year it has helped international bike share provider nextbike launch in a number of cities globally while also introducing Helsinki-based travel app Whim into the UK.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joanna and Mhairi to the team and also celebrate the continued success of the business by announcing a new internal promotion,” Nathan continued.

“2018 has been yet another year of growth for us and we have now brought together a significant and talented team with skills across the board which allows us to concentrate on ensuring the best available expertise to cater for all our clients’ creative needs under one roof.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...