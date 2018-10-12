New starter for automotive care specialists ProClean

Automotive care specialists ProClean have welcomed Ben Mewis as Business Development Executive to the team.

Ben started his career doing door to door sales but was drawn to the motor trade by his enthusiasm and passion for cars, leading him into a role at BMW where he worked in the sales team for four years.

Ben’s proactive and determined nature has seen ProClean speed ahead with new business wins and a growing customer base.

Even though ProClean are a relative newcomer to the industry they boast 50 years combined experience across a variety of different skill sets gained from the motor industry.

At ProClean they aim to become the go to provider for dealership valeting, detailing and bodyshop services as well as providing a range of automotive care services to independent garages, businesses and the general public across Shropshire and the Midlands.

Recent successes saw ProClean win a sparkling deal with Rybrook BMW Shrewsbury which will see them provide in-house valet and car detailing services. Following on from this and other successful wins ProClean’s ambitious growth plans and turnover are expected achieve five-fold by the end of 2020.

ProClean’s Operations Director Leon Jones comments: “Ben’s proactive approach has seen him bring in a variety of new business with our enquiries increasing on a weekly basis! He has fitted extremely well into the team and we are delighted to have found the best candidate to drive ProClean forward and help us all achieve our end goals successfully.”

