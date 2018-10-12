Chip off the old block a winning partnership at Shropshire sports club

An award-winning concrete block manufacturer has stepped up to help unveil the new kit it has sponsored for players – both little and large – at a Shropshire rugby club.

Bosses at Besblock levelled the playing field on the latest match day at Newport Salop Rugby Club with the help of the firm’s best-selling Star Performer Blocks.

Thanks to Besblock little five-year-old Bertie Smith got the chance to tower above second row regular Nathan Parker, 25, who at 6ft 5in is used to being the tallest in almost any line-out.

The Telford firm also brought along their own flanker in the shape of a distinctive orange Scania five-axle lorry which has just joined the fleet at Besblock.

The three-year partnership with Newport Salop Rugby Club was agreed earlier this year by the business which is based in Halesfield.

With the first team enjoying a consistently successful run this season it was decided to officially unveil the new kit with both senior and junior players taking part in a fun photoshoot.

Besblock has a strong history of supporting sporting clubs having previously signed a two-year shirt deal with Shropshire County Cricket Club.

Managing director Andrew Huxley spoke of his delight at signing the deal, adding that it was wonderful to now see the new kit in action.

“Besblock enjoys a strong association with sport in Shropshire and we were absolutely thrilled to officially unveil the new kit at Newport,” said Andrew, who was a keen rugby player while at Wrekin College.

“I am passionate about rugby and supporting the game at this level where we can help talented players to get the best possible start and encourage them to progress. We had great fun bringing together senior and junior players to help show off the kit but this also represents how Newport welcomes in all ages, levels and abilities.

“They have proven success in bringing on players from a young age to compete at a high level and we are very proud to be supporting the foundations of community-based sport in this way .”

Winners of the highly competitive Midlands 1 last season, Newport is one of the most senior sides in the North Midlands division.

They started this season in the Midlands Premier division in winning style now occupying top position in the league on points difference over Scunthorpe.

Besblock also continues to support Shropshire Cricket Club, sponsoring jerseys for a second year in the 2018/19 season.

