The Apprenticeship Show returns for fourth year

Organisers of The Apprenticeship Show have announced its return to The International Centre, Telford for its fourth consecutive year and are inviting bookings for exhibition space.

The one day event on March 7, 2019, will bring together potential employees with businesses showcasing hundreds of opportunities and careers that exist now and in the future.

As the largest show of its kind this side of the NEC in Birmingham and free for visitors to attend, it attracted 3,700 delegates last year and aims to promote local apprenticeship opportunities to people across Telford, Shropshire and the wider West Midlands.

Stand bookings are now being taken for the 2019 show (until 31 January 2019) with stand prices starting from as little as £50. The 2019 show is sponsored by Telford & Wrekin Council, The British Army, University of Wolverhampton, Shropshire Star and Express & Star and The Careers and Enterprise Company.

Apprenticeships are now available in more than1,500 occupations across 170 industries, ranging from nuclear to fashion, law, banking and defence and are not just for school leavers.

The Army, for example, offers apprenticeships up to 32 years plus many others are available to people of all ages making them a great option for anyone looking to change career, improve their skills in order to secure a new role or re-enter the labour market after having taken time out for whatever reason.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for education and skills, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing that the show will return for its fourth year.

“Apprenticeships put candidates one step ahead of university graduates as they help build the right technical skills needed for industry though work experience, offer the qualifications of traditional study and offer a salary.

“We will have lots of local and national employers at the Apprenticeship Show with hundreds of opportunities for people to apply for and find out more.”

The government has announced a package of reforms this month aimed at providing flexibility for businesses allowing them to take full advantage of the benefits of employing apprentices making it an ideal time to exhibit at the Apprenticeship Show.

The show runs from 12 noon to 7.30pm and details for booking a stand or sponsorship packages can be found at www.telfordjobbox.co.uk/tas19 or email partnershipforjobs@telford.gov.uk

