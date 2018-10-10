Shropshire law firm expands services with new department

A Shropshire law firm has expanded its services and reacted to a major current UK concern by creating a completely new department to cater specifically for legal issues relating to mental health.

WMB Law of Telford has now formed a team with qualified members of the Law Society’s Mental Health Accreditation Scheme that represents those detained under, and subject to, the Mental Health Act 1983.

Heading the new department is Telford solicitor Natalie Dodds, aged 27, working in conjunction with trainee solicitor Natalie Holloway, of Shrewsbury, who are both Mental Health Panel Accredited and between them have over a decade’s experience of working within mental health law.

Natalie Dodds said: “I have always lived and worked in Telford so I am pleased to be forming this new department within such a thriving, modern and well-respected legal practice. I have joining me trainee solicitor Natalie Holloway who has recently completed a Masters Degree in Law at the University of Law.

“Awareness of mental health issues is on the rise and is often seen in the media at the moment. We have been lucky enough to build good working relationships with young, vulnerable service users right through to the elderly.

“We and can offer advice and assistance to anyone affected, and can often advise family members of their options and legal rights, with our costs being covered in most cases by the Legal Aid Agency.”

WMB Law director and senior solicitor Steven Meredith, commented: “I believe that with the creation of this dedicated new department we are now the only law firm in Shropshire to cover the whole of the criminal justice spectrum.

“Natalie and her team have great experience and have gained all of the relevant qualifications under the Mental Health Accreditation Scheme, which is an essential requirement by the Law Society for dealing with clients in relation to mental health issues and I am sure they will be a great asset to our firm as we continue to expand.”

The firm also welcomes caseworker Nicole Brown, aged 23, also from Telford, who is currently studying Graduate Diploma in Law at the University of Law in Manchester and who completes the new team line-up.

