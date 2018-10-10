Ex-RAF serviceman is off to a flying start with his new Shrewsbury Barbershop

A new Barbershop that has opened in Shrewsbury, will be run with military precision as its owner is an ex-Royal Air Force serviceman.

Scott McMahon is the owner of Legion Barbers, a modern Barbershop which aims to offer a first class service which has recently opened in Battlefield Shrewsbury, opposite Subway.

What started off as a hobby for Scott cutting hair for friends, turned into a passion and obsession with the ultimate goal of opening his own barbers.

Scott served in the Royal Air Force for nine years with his last post being at RAF Shawbury. He will also be offering a discount to military and emergency personnel.

Scott’s been developing his barbering skills over a number of years, he said: “I spent my evenings and weekends perfecting my craft as a self-taught Barber.

“I worked in a Barbershop on the weekends and carried out mobile appointments during the evening.

“I enrolled on a master Barber course at the prestigious London School of Barbering where I gained my NVQ level 3. At the end of the course, I was even asked to apply for a job as an Educator as they were so impressed with me.”

Legion Barbers, which opened on the 29 September, got off to a flying start as new customers came to experience the new salon which is a cut above the rest! As a thank you to the services he is offering a special discount.

Scott added:” As ex-military and a person with massive respect to all emergency services I would like to offer my gratitude by offering a 10% discount to all servicing and ex-serving military personnel and all emergency services.”

Legion Barbers can be located at Rent a space, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury SY1 4AN.

