New senior audit manager joins Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new senior audit manager to join their corporate department.

Scarlett Mayer has joined Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, and she will manage the company’s audit team.

“I’m very pleased to join such a dynamic and progressive team, and I’m looking forward to building on the audit division’s already strong reputation, and bringing in more clients from across the wider Shropshire area,” said Scarlett.

She began her career in accountancy and audit after graduating from the University of Birmingham. She worked for a top ten firm where she qualified as a chartered accountant.

“I then completed my Association of Chartered Accountants training at Grant Thornton LLP in Birmingham, and also progressed to the position of audit manager.

“Joining Dyke Yaxley is a fantastic opportunity to further my career, develop my skills, and to share my knowledge and experience with new colleagues.”

Scarlett specialises in statutory audit and she has worked with companies of all sizes and sectors, from owner-managed businesses to plcs, not-for-profit and public sector organisations.

“At Dyke Yaxley, I’ll be managing statutory audits and I will be part of the company’s audit technical team, as well as being responsible for audit quality and staff training for my team.

“Aside from my audit role, I also help to facilitate training days and mentor students at events run by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.”

Dyke Yaxley managing director, Laurie Riley, said Scarlett’s knowledge and experience made her an invaluable addition to the company.

“We’ve been extremely impressed with Scarlett’s committed and focused approach to her new role, and she’s already settling in very well. We’re always looking for ambitious and energetic new faces to add to our team, and we’re keen to see how a fresh approach will help us to further develop the audit services we provide.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...