£140,000 manufacturing support boost generates 78 jobs in the Marches

Nearly 80 new jobs have been created at small to medium-sized manufacturers across the Marches thanks to dedicated support designed to boost performance and help them increase sales.

The Manufacturing Growth Programme, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and delivered by Economic Growth Solutions (EGS), has just delivered its latest grant to boost the fortunes of Shrewsbury-based A&S Landscapes, taking its total contribution to SMEs to more than £140,000.

This assistance has been directed towards improving marketing activities, penetrating new sectors, developing business strategy and R&D work.

Companies – ranging from food and drink and automotive specialists to aerospace and textile manufacturers – have also benefitted from assistance in introducing new quality procedures.

“We are continually proving that the right support, delivered at the right time and by the right people, can make a significant difference to manufacturers,” explained Martin Coats, Managing Director at EGS.

“Over £140,000 has been awarded in the form of grants so far and this has been used by firms across the Marches to improve the way they manufacture, launch new products or access additional/new markets. This has already equated to 78 new jobs, with 26 more expected to be created once projects are completed.”

He continued: “The difference with MGP is that it is delivered by manufacturing experts who understand the challenges companies are facing. They understand the language MDs are talking and can guide them on making the right decisions, before bringing in specialists on specific issues they are facing or opportunities they’re looking to explore.”

The Manufacturing Growth Programme was set up to fill the void left by the Manufacturing Advice Service (MAS) by providing access to specialist assistance to help manufacturers grow and improve.

This is being achieved through a 19-strong network of experienced manufacturing growth managers (MGM), access to industry specialists and the opportunity to apply for an average

improvement grant from £1000.

Support can be used for leadership and management, R&D, lean manufacturing, productivity and capacity, quality systems and supply chain development.

