Training company looking good at new Shrewsbury base

A training company specialising in beauty treatment courses has opened its first dedicated base in Shrewsbury following the success of its salon in the town.

YLB Training has moved to Shrewsbury business park Abbey Lawn. It has taken on a six-year lease on an 846 sq ft office suite which has been refurbished by site owners Morris Property.

Danni Dennis, the entrepreneur behind the YLB salon on Wyle Cop, set up the training arm of the business to offer office-based courses on eyelash extensions, brow shaping, nail treatments and more.

Danni, a member of the Guild of Beauty Therapists, said: “We have students from all over the country, from newcomers to the industry to those already established, who want to develop their skills. We needed a larger space than we had available at the salon to meet the high demand for our quality training.

“Abbey Lawn caught my eye because of its professional look, the fantastic floor space and the fact car parking is available. It is also within walking distance of the train station which was important.”

The move will create three new jobs, two at the training centre and one at the salon. Danni added: “I am seen as a market leader in the industry and specialise in eyelash extensions. I have also developed my own products, so people are keen to train with me.”

Amie Lingwood of letting agents Towler Shaw Roberts said: “Abbey Lawn is popular because of its quality, flexible office space, access to amenities and communication links plus its ample parking on site. YLB Training joins a well-established professional group of businesses based there.”