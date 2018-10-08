Steel manufacturer finalises export deal for prestigious Cyprus project

A Shropshire steel manufacturer has completed the third phase of a programme to supply one of its flagship products to a multi million pound redevelopment in the heart of the Cypriot capital Nicosia.

Fabweld Steel Products has delivered the final batch of its FAB PAVE™ access covers for the refurbishment of Eleftheria Square, the city’s main piazza that sits below the Venetian walls of the medieval city.

The project, designed by the firm of award-winning architect, the late Zaha Hadid, aims to unify the ancient parts with the modern centre and is said to be “dramatic and historically significant”.

The total contract has been worth €135,000 to the Telford manufacturer, which employs 35 people at its Halesfield factory where it designs and manufactures a range of access and drainage solutions.

FSP has provided 550 FAB Pave™ covers since 2016. They allow access to vital services below ground while blending the floor’s paving with the overall surface.

The deal included a bespoke specification to protect the covers from corrosion and guarantee a minimum 50-year life span.

The covers have also featured in other high profile locations including the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès Cannes in France where the world famous film festival takes place, Terminal 2a, known as the Queen’s Terminal, at Heathrow Airport, and the Natural History Museum.

Managing Director Richard Hilton said: “Eleftheria Square is a stunning space demanding a top quality specification to marry the practical with the historical aspect of the setting. The flexibility of Fab Pave™ access covers meant we could work closely with the contractor to deliver their specific finish.

“To have seen the covers in situ on such a prestigious project was an honour and it’s great to know that this piece of Shropshire manufacturing has played a role in the refurbishment of the city centre.”

The Cyprus deal is one of an increasing number of the firm’s export orders, which now accounts for 10 per cent of its turnover.

Richard explained: “When we first began in business we did very little overseas trade. As our reputation for being able to provide bespoke solutions on a fast turn around has developed, so has the global demand for our products, particularly as trade boundaries have changed over the years with the growth of the internet and online services.

“We expect export to play a larger part in our business in the future and will continue to invest in research and development to ensure we can capitalise on this.”