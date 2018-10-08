Shropshire law firm shortlisted for national award

A leading Shropshire law firm has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Lanyon Bowdler’s Clinical Negligence team has won through to the final stages of the Personal Injury Awards 2018, with the winners being announced at a glitzy presentation ceremony in Manchester in November.

The awards, now in their 11th year, are held to recognise high standards of practice and encourage others to emulate the success story of those firms that make the shortlist.

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for an award which recognises the experience and expertise of our legal specialists, but I am very proud of the whole team and their determination to provide the best client service possible.

“Here in Shropshire, clinical negligence claims have become more high profile in recent years, with the national enquiry into deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospitals Trust maternity units creating a lot of headlines.

“We all wish to support the NHS but not at the expense of falling standards. In all cases it is vital to ensure people who have suffered serious injuries or lost loved ones have the financial means to rebuild their lives.

“A successful clinical negligence claim is also important to highlight where things have gone wrong and to push for lessons to be learned.

“Being recognised in a national awards scheme like this emphasises what an important role Lanyon Bowdler is playing in this area of law.

“I would like to thank our highly professional clinical negligence team at the firm who always provide the best service at what can be the most traumatic times of a client’s life.

“Handling these types of cases requires not only an excellent knowledge of the law but also a sympathetic and understanding approach which achieves the best results for our client while keeping them up to date with what is going on all the way through the legal process.

“Just being shortlisted is a major achievement and one that everyone at Lanyon Bowdler is absolutely thrilled about.

“The awards have grown over the last 10 years and also provide the opportunity to get together with other business leaders.”

The awards ceremony will be taking place at The Hilton, Manchester Deansgate, on Wednesday, November 28 and will be hosted by comedian Justin Moorhouse.

Lanyon Bowdler has a comprehensive team of lawyers and other legal professionals covering all aspects of law. For more information, visit www.lblaw.co.uk.