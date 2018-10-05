Carter Jonas appoints Jonathan Birchall as Director of Agribusiness

Carter Jonas, the national property consultancy, has expanded its rural offering, appointing Jonathan Birchall as Director of Agribusiness.

Working out of the firm’s new Shrewsbury office, Birchall is co-ordinating a national team of experienced specialists working across Carter Jonas’s network of 37 offices.

With over 30 years’ experience, Birchall has managed a number of farms and estates across Kent, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire and East Anglia, and his portfolio has included a 2,400 acre estate in Shropshire. He also held the position of Farms Manager for Sir Thomas Pilkington.

In his new role, Birchall will work closely with colleagues in London, and from other regional teams, advising clients on all matters of agricultural business, including farming for investors, advising on the management of farms and renewable energy and diversification. He will draw on his vast knowledge and expertise to help landowners and farmers successfully traverse an evolving rural business landscape.

Tim Jones, Head of Rural, Carter Jonas, said:

“We welcome Jonathan to the team at a pivotal time in the agricultural sector when our clients are facing much legal and political uncertainty, which is presenting them with new opportunities as well as challenges in equal measure.

“Against this backdrop, over the last 12 months, we have been actively enhancing our team and adding to the services that we offer to further support the increasingly complex needs of both our private and public sector clients. Jonathan is extremely well regarded and has an exceptional track record assisting clients in developing their businesses, and his appointment plays a key part in our ongoing strategy.”

Birchall’s appointment follows a number of senior hires to Carter Jonas’s rural team over the last 12 months including Andrew Chandler and Stephen Hall, who joined the firm as Partners working out of Newbury and London respectively. Additionally, Adrian Cawood returned to Carter Jonas as a Consultant from AMC where he spent 22 years.