Freight company helps to drive forward Dyslexia Awards

A firm of shipping specialists has become the latest Shropshire business to lend its support to a countywide celebration of the achievements of people with dyslexia.

Global Freight, which ships to destinations across the UK and the world from its base in Telford, will sponsor the Shining Star Secondary Award in the 2018 Dyslexia Awards that take place on November 10.

The award will recognise a dyslexic secondary school student living in the county who inspires, encourages, or supports those around them.

Other titles up for grabs at the glittering black tie event at Enginuity in Ironbridge include the Entrepreneur Award, the Innovation Award and one for outstanding personal achievement.

Global Freight Managing Director Anton Gunter said: “We are delighted to once again be supporting the Dyslexia Awards.

“It is such a positive way to raise awareness of a condition that affects one in 10 people and promote the positive role that people with dyslexia play in all walks of life in Shropshire.

“As a local business with a team who live and work locally, we are proud to back initiatives that have a beneficial impact on our communities.”

Elizabeth Wilkinson, founder of the awards programme, said: “The support of local businesses is key to the continuing success of these awards so I am very grateful to Global Freight for sponsoring the Shining Star – Secondary category once again.

“The purpose of the awards is raise awareness of dyslexia and empower my fellow dyslexics and celebrate those who support and champion others too.”

For more information, visit www.theddc.org.uk/dyslexiaawards/