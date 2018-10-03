PCB Solicitors strengthen family team

PCB Solicitors in Shrewsbury have further strengthened their expanding family team by welcoming solicitors Charlotte Pinsent and Marina Hadorik, bringing together some of Shropshire’s finest family lawyers.

Charlotte and Marina both specialise in Divorce, Dissolution of Civil Partnerships, Matrimonial Finances and private law children disputes and will be based at the Shrewsbury office but will also provide a matrimonial service across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Ruth Harris, Head of Family Team states “We are delighted to welcome Charlotte and Marina to our expanding family team. Their knowledge and experience will fit well with our existing team and allow us to continue to provide a full range of family legal services.”

“Charlotte is approachable and compassionate and seeks to understand the priorities of her clients to enable her to support them through the turbulent time.”

“Marina handles the most complex of cases with a pragmatic but sympathetic approach, guiding her clients confidently through what are inevitably their most challenging legal experiences”.

Charlotte says “I am delighted to be offered the opportunity to join the family team at PCB. They are a strong dynamic team who always put the needs of their clients first – the compassion and drive of the whole department is remarkable and I am privileged to be a part of it”

Estonian born, Marina not only offers advice and assistance to Shropshire based clients, but also represents Russian speaking clients nationally.

Marina says ”I am absolutely thrilled to join the Family Department of PCB Solicitors at this exciting time in the firm’s development. I am also delighted to be a part of such a knowledgeable team of lawyers who have the experience and expertise to cater for all of the family-related needs of their clientele.”

Charlotte and Marina have both worked in Shropshire for other firms, but join PCB Solicitors at an exciting time as it continues with its expansion and growth.