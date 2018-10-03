New networking event launches in Shrewsbury town centre

A brand new business networking event was launched in Shrewsbury town centre last week.

Organised by Red Recruitment Solutions the new free monthly networking meeting took place at the company’s offices in the Square.

The first event saw a number of local business persons attending the informal gathering to network and chat about local business issues.

Andy Rao, Director of Key 3 Media and thebestof Shrewsbury gave a talk on making the most of Google products for business.

Rob Griffiths who organised the launch of the new event said: “The event was a great success, offering an informal environment in a central location for business owners and managers to meet and chat.

“Feedback from those who attended was very positive and we will be adding to the event as it becomes more popular. We will be building on the experience of this first event and welcome other local business people to come along to this free monthly meeting so please get in touch if you are interested in getting involved.”

The next meeting takes place on Friday 2nd November at 1pm.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to call Rob on 01743 352222 or email rob@redrecruitmentsolutions.co.uk for a free place.