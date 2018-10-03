New concrete product is a game-changer

Concrete specialists from a Shropshire firm have unveiled a new self-compacting product.

The team from TG Concrete, which is part of the Tudor Griffiths Group, is renowned for its innovative approach, and the latest addition to its catalogue is already attracting a great deal of interest.

TG Concrete General Manager, Dave Morris, said one of the first installations had already been completed on a project in conjunction with Knights Construction Group, from Wrexham.

“We supplied the new self-compacting concrete for the job, and everyone has been extremely impressed with the impeccable finish that we’ve been able to achieve.”

The concrete can be poured quickly, and it flows and spreads effortlessly to deliver an exceptional result.

“This means the process is much quicker – but it’s not just time and money that can be saved. This form of installation reduces noise and eliminates vibration, so conditions on site are vastly improved too,” said Dave.

He said thanks to the easier installation process, large pour sizes were achievable with reduced labour and plant requirements, which in turn reduces health and safety hazards.

“And because no vibration is needed as the concrete is self-compacting, it also eliminates the risk of vibration white finger for your employees too.”

Dave said the concrete could be used in any kind of construction and was ideal for jobs with difficult access or where longer pumping distances were involved.

“We’ve made sure that it incorporates BBA-approved fibres in order to meet the new NHBC regulations, so it really is using the very latest technology. We’re looking forward to working with customers far and wide as there is practically no limit to the kind of projects where the self-compacting concrete could be used – it’s sure to be popular in a whole range of situations.”

The concept of self-compacting concrete originally came from Japan after the country’s construction industry experienced a decline in the availability of skilled workers, and research has been carried out all over the world in a bid to develop the very best products.

As well as self-compacting concrete, the TG Concrete team has developed a varied catalogue of products including polished concrete, coloured concrete, AgriCrete specifically for agricultural clients, and TG Cemfloor – a quick-dry liquid self-levelling screed for floors.