Market Drayton garage drives growth with cash injection

A popular Market Drayton car garage is on the move to a new customer-friendly town centre location that will also house a state-of-the-art automotive bodyspray unit.

Talbot Garage provides servicing, repairs and an MOT station, and is set to expand to larger premises in the town with support from a funding package from NatWest.

The move will help create two new jobs for the local community, bringing the total number of people employed by Talbot Garages to 10.

Ian said: “This expansion not only enhances our capability to serve the community but will also add jobs and opportunities for local people, which is something we’re very proud of.

“The support of the community is a huge reason we’re able to carry out this expansion, so we’re excited to get started with the new bodyspray unit, and to bring a unique automotive service to the people of Market Drayton and the surrounding areas.”

Michael Beddows, relationship manager at NatWest, said: “This is a fantastic business that provides a vital service to all of the residents in the area. We are proud to be working with Ian on this exciting new phase for Talbot Garages and look forward to seeing it become even more of an invaluable asset for those in the local community.”

Maria Fraughan Broker Development Manager for NatWest supported the deal activity along with Watts Commercial.