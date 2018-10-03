Handover marks completion of contractor’s latest education project

A £1.5 million project to extend and remodel a primary school to allow for an increase in pupil numbers has been handed over by a Shropshire building contractor.

Construction carried out by Knockin based Pave Aways at Tarporley Church of England School in Cheshire included the construction of four new classrooms, extending the main hall, building a new entrance, multi-use games area and playground.

The new accommodation means the popular school, which is currently oversubscribed, can offer an additional 105 places, increasing the roll to 315 pupils.

The Tarporley contract was one in a series of education projects for Pave Aways. It is currently working on, or has recently completed, £8.8m of schemes in the sector in Shropshire, Mid Wales, Staffordshire and Cheshire

This includes a £1.6m extension to Burton Borough School in Newport, £1.1m new build Ysgol Gynradd in Carno, Powys, and a £1.2m sports barn at Lawnswood Referral Unit in Wolverhampton. Work is also about to start on a £500,000 project to build new classrooms at the Underwood West Academy in Crewe.

Pave Aways Managing Director Steven Owen said: “Our vast experience in the education sector enables us to work closely with schools to translate their vision into reality with as little disruption as possible for day-to-day school life.

“We have worked on many projects in the public and private education sector across the region. Education remains a strong sector for us and one that is continuing to support our long-term strategy for growth.”

Other Cheshire projects Pave Aways is also working on include a £10m state of the art luxury spa at Carden Park. Work began at the hotel and golf course, dubbed Cheshire’s country estate, in June and the new facility will open in summer 2019.