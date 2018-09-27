Shropshire lawyer courts corporate success as training is completed

One of Shropshire’s brightest legal talents is celebrating after completing his training contract with a leading county firm.

Lawyer Jack Morley has qualified as a solicitor after successfully concluding his training with mfg Solicitors – since joining in September 2016.

The 24-year-old lawyer has spent the past two years working alongside a number of partners across the firm and now qualified, has officially joined mfg’s widely respected corporate and commercial team.

Working closely with partners James Hayes, Clare Lang and head of department Stephen Wyer, Mr Morley will specialise in matters including mergers and acquisitions, shareholder and distribution agreements, terms and conditions and other business matters.

Partner Stephen Wyer said: “Jack has been absolutely superb during his two years as a trainee and I speak on behalf of everyone at the firm when I say how delighted we are to have him working with us permanently.

“He is a first-rate professional and has the calibre and qualities we look for. Training to be a solicitor is a long and difficult progress and Jack deserves his success for working so hard.

“He’s hugely dedicated to the legal profession and that can only help our clients in the months and years ahead as he plays a role in growing the team further.”

Studying law at Southampton University between 2012 and 2015, Mr Morley also continued his legal studies at the University of Law in Birmingham.

His addition to the team follows a key appointment earlier this year when business specialist Ms Lang joined as a partner.