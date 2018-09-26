Shropshire law firm to offer advice on care planning at free seminar

A leading Shropshire law firm will be offering free advice on the issues surrounding long term care and protecting your assets at a free seminar next month.

FBC Manby Bowdler will host the session at the Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology Building on Stanmore Industrial Estate in Bridgnorth on October 11.

Senior Associate Graham Fuller and Associate Carina Kervin from the firm’s Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team will lead the event.

The half-day session will run from 9.15am to midday and will include a presentation on the care system, solutions for care planning and a question and answer session.

There will be also be information stands from organisations including Age UK, the Alzheimer’s Society, the Carers Trust and Shropshire Partners in Care.

Graham Fuller said: “With an ageing population in the UK, more and more of us are likely to have to pay for our future home based or residential care needs.

“At this event, we will explain how the care system works and tackle the important topics including whether you have to sell your home to pay for care and ways you can protect your assets from care fees.

“This is a must attend event for anyone who wants to protect their hard earned wealth.”

There will be refreshments and the venue has free parking and disabled access. To register for a place at the seminar please contact Katie Meads on k.meads@fbcmb.co.uk or call 01902 702043.