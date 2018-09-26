New faces step up at Shropshire accountancy firm

Seven new faces have taken their very first steps on the career ladder thanks to a Shropshire accountancy firm’s two-year training scheme.

The new trainees have been appointed by Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, and they will now follow a programme of technical and practical training.

Working with Dyke Yaxley’s experienced team to develop their accountancy skills, the trainees will gain an invaluable insight into the industry through working in the company offices on a daily basis.

At the start of their careers with the well-known accountancy practice are: Mark Pimblett, Shan Marlow-Spalding, Lucy Cousins, Naomi Lloyd, Cian Iddison, and Jack Foulkes. They have been joined by Charlotte Astle-Rowe who is beginning a year-long placement with the company.

Human Resources Manager Keith Higgins said: “Our staff training and apprenticeship programmes have been a major success over the years. Trainees benefit from learning the ropes from our knowledgeable team while assisting with client work to give them invaluable practical experience at the same time.

“This year’s new trainees have completed their induction training and have now been assigned to work with various teams within our business to start their hands-on training in our main office in Old Potts Way.”

After they have completed their initial training programme, the company hopes the trainees will move forward and study for formal accountancy qualifications.

Mr Higgins said: “It’s always an incredibly exciting time to welcome new faces to the team, and to follow their progress as they start their journey to a new career. The whole Dyke Yaxley team would like to wish our newest colleagues all the very best for their future in the accountancy world.”

The trainees are following a well-trodden path too as five of the company’s current directors – Marie Bramwell, Helen Bruce, Mark Griffiths, Andrew Young, and Managing Director Laurie Riley all began their careers by completing the Dyke Yaxley training scheme.