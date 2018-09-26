Network Telecom launches industry-leading video phone

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms provider, has launched NT Multimedia a new industry-leading video conferencing device.

Taking business-critical conversations to the next level, NT Multimedia allows you to talk face-to-face with your colleagues, partners and customers. In fact, anything your smart phone and tablet can do, NT Multimedia can bring to your desk phone.

Designed to improve your business’ efficiency and productivity, you can utilise all the business phone system features that you’re familiar with – like CTI, Call Recording and Voicemail – while also unlocking the possibilities of Video Conferencing, the Smart Office and having instant access to your Business Applications.

Just shut down your computer, but forgotten to check your calendar for the next morning? Missed that last-minute email? No problem! These are never more than a touch of a button away with NT Multimedia.

Whether you want to access content, check the weather, update your business’ social media channels, control your office’s sound system and lighting or check your emails, the possibilities are infinite.

Sam Myatt, the provider’s Research & Development Executive, says of the launch: “Our new NT Multimedia devices feature a 7” HD touch screen, an advanced mega pixel camera for HD video conferencing, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth and so much more. We are excited to be bringing this industry-leading product to market and for how it is going to both revolutionise and personalise the way our customers communicate.”

To learn more, call the team at Network Telecom on 01952 221 312 or email enquiries@networktelecom.co.uk