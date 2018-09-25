Well-being event for Shropshire Businesses

A local professional membership group is running its first Well-being Event and Exhibition open to all Shropshire Businesses.

The Shropshire Branch of the CIPD – the professional body for HR and people development – is hosting its first Well-being Event and Exhibition at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on 10th October 2018 from 9.00am to 2.00pm. The Event is being held in response to an increased demand from local businesses for more information and practical support to help improve the health and well-being of their workforces.

Kay Heald, committee member of the Shropshire branch and co-organiser, commented, “We’re delighted to be welcoming Dr Sheena Johnson, a leading exponent of well-being in the workplace, who is both a well-respected author and researcher, as well as Senior Lecturer at Alliance Manchester Business School, to talk about her recent research into well-being and productivity at the event”.

The Event has been designed to appeal to not only HR professionals, but managers, business owners and directors of Shropshire businesses, who recognise the importance of healthy and engaged workers and employees, but need some practical and cost-effective ideas and guidance to help make a difference. The half day Event will combine key speakers, exhibition stands and well-being themed workshops.

Dr Sheena Johnson will be talking about her work with Sir Cary Cooper and Ivan Robertson, their latest research on well-being, productivity and happiness at work, and sharing some of the well-being interventions being used by today’s top UK organisations.

Kelly Mansell, Deputy Chairperson of the Shropshire branch and fellow organiser, added, “We have been really pleased with the positive response to the event so far and have already secured an excellent range of presenters and workshop facilitators covering areas such as mental health, business coaching, financial well-being and managing stress at work. Exhibition stands are being booked quickly too, so it looks set to be a busy and motivating Event.”

Tickets for the CIPD Well-being Event and Exhibition are available via Eventbrite.

For more information please contact the CIPD Branch Committee via the branch website.