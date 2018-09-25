Shropshire security firm celebrates recent success and new website launch

Shropshire’s only NSI Guarding Gold accredited security services provider, is celebrating after a successful first half of 2018.

The company has launched a dedicated new website, expand its fleet of security vehicles and has been successfully audited by the leading certification body, the security industry Authority (SIA). Giving them renewed status as an approved contractor and retaining the highly covenanted NSI Guarding Gold Accreditation.

Business Watch Guarding Ltd, who provide their services to hundreds of businesses across Shropshire, Wales and the West Midlands as a whole, has recently rebranded and launched their “new look” website. The website boasts a new clean look, which offers users a seamless transition from desk top to mobile.

In addition to continued growth, and a successful audit by the SIA, the company has also welcomed a new vehicle to its mobile patrol fleet to ensure it continues to meet ever growing client demand in surrounding areas.

Nick Bottomley, Sales & Marketing Manager of Business Watch Guarding stated: “Business Watch Guarding has a fantastic reputation across the West Midlands spanning over 20 years, and since launching has always invested heavily in enhancing its services to clients.”

“Our rebrand and the launch of our new website, better represents our people, where we are today and where we’re heading in the near future. It’s certainly an exciting time.”

Since winning ACS contractor of the year award, against much larger, multi-national providers at the security excellence awards, the company has gone from strength to strength, gaining recognition within the security industry for delivering the highest quality of services and contract management support.

Paul Hinkins, Managing Director of Business Watch Guarding Ltd added: “We’ve taken on a number of new clients and renewed some large contracts so far in 2018 which is brilliant, it’s the result of hard work and determination by our extremely experienced team. We’re hoping to build on the successes we’ve already achieved and anticipate the second half of the year to be even more successful.”