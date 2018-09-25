Lanyon Bowdler organises breakfast date with motor industry leader

The former managing director of Jaguar UK will be giving a unique insight into the motor industry when he appears as guest speaker at a special breakfast event in Shropshire in October.

Geoff Cousins was at the helm of Jaguar UK during the company’s biggest cultural transformation in its history and will be speaking at the offices of Lanyon Bowdler solicitors in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, on October 4.

There is still time to book for the meeting called Traditional Auto Industry is Dead, Breakfast with Geoff Cousins – but places for the free to attend event are limited.

Amanda Jones, marketing director at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “The breakfast is being organised by the Institute of Directors (IoD) West Midlands and Lanyon Bowdler is delighted to be hosting and sponsoring the event.

“It starts at 7.45am, will run until about 9.30am and provides the perfect opportunity to hear from one of the leading experts in the motor industry.

“He has been the head of one of the leading brand of cars in the world and what he has to say will be of great interest.

“Geoff will be discussing the forces of disruption, electric and autonomous vehicles and the human impact – the ‘moral dilemma’.

“It will be an informal occasion, free to attend and will include breakfast.

“I would urge anyone who would like to come along to get in touch as soon as possible, time is short and there are not too many places left.”

Mr Cousins has a background in finance and held a number of leadership and transforming roles, including as Chief Finance Officer North America for JLR before becoming MD of Jaguar UK.

He was instrumental in transforming the company from a car into a performance lifestyle brand.

He is now managing director of GCA Partners, a company committed to advising and improving the business growth of firms.

Anyone wanting more information or to book a place should email Jordon.Lowe@iod.com