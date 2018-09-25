ETD Training recruit Shropshire actress for starring role as E-learning Avatar

Mention avatar and most people think of blue faces in the epic sci-fi film of that name. However, in e-learning, the term “avatar” refers to a type of virtual presenter who is effectively taking the place of a real-life instructor. Avatars not only make online training more engaging and entertaining, but they also help learners to increase knowledge retention and absorption.

Etd Training in Clun adopted the use of avatars for presenting their suite of health and safety videos two years ago. Their avatar “Sam” was based on a local actor, and when ETD Training decided to redesign and develop the site earlier this year, the team unanimously agreed a fresh face – and voice – was needed. The role went to Saskia Fuchs, a Shrewsbury-based actress.

“We wanted to create highly immersive online courses, so we integrated an avatar to offer learners the opportunity to get more from their e-learning experience,” explained Managing Director Phil Gutteridge. “We believe that one-dimensional e-learning training courses simply aren’t enough. By adopting avatars as a device to present the courses we are paving the way in health and safety training in the county – offering employers a uniquely engaging style of e-learning to protect themselves and their workforce.”

Saskia Fuchs, 30, Shrewsbury, said:

“I have thoroughly enjoyed taking on the role of avatar for ETD Training. I work in the performing arts full time, running two theatre schools and I also teach Musical Theatre and singing as well as some voiceover work. I am really enjoying working with ETD and enjoy arriving each week to another course. Having to work against a green screen can be a little different at times having to pretend to look at something that isn’t there. But I love the idea of myself popping up in the corner of someone’s training screen! I think the role of avatar in e-learning is a fantastic and easier way to do vital training and retain knowledge. It allows participants to take in audio information as well as what is being written in front of them

“It’s great for me working with a business where I can perform and learn all in the same day, as of course the e-learning content is the real star of the show!”